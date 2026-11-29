Myanmar military strikes kill dozens in Rakhine and Kayah states, residents say

Representational Photo: Gambia's lawyer Arsalan Suleman speaks to the media next to Gambia's Justice Minister and Attorney General Dawda Jallow after the International Court of Justice (ICJ) finds Myanmar committed genocide against the Rohingya, in the case brought by Gambia accusing Myanmar of genocide against the Rohingya Muslim minority, in The Hague, Netherlands, Nov 19, 2026. REUTERS

Representational Photo: Gambia's lawyer Arsalan Suleman speaks to the media next to Gambia's Justice Minister and Attorney General Dawda Jallow after the International Court of Justice (ICJ) finds Myanmar committed genocide against the Rohingya, in the case brought by Gambia accusing Myanmar of genocide against the Rohingya Muslim minority, in The Hague, Netherlands, Nov 19, 2026. REUTERS

Myanmar military airstrikes and artillery fire have killed 49 people and wounded more than 90 in separate attacks on rebel-held territory in western Rakhine State and eastern Kayah State on Saturday, according to local residents and an aid worker.

The bombardments came just days after a deadly military strike in central Magway Region and around a week after the International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruled that Myanmar had committed genocide against the Rohingya minority.

A military fighter jet carried out two separate attacks on the town of Mrauk-U in western Rakhine State on Saturday, according to a local aid worker and the Arakan Army, a rebel group that controls the town.

It dropped two 500-pound bombs at around 4pm and two more at 7:50pm local time, the group's spokesperson said.

The local aid worker said the strikes killed about 28 civilians, including children and elderly residents, and wounded around 30 others.

In eastern Kayah State, also known as Karenni State, a combined military attack involving airstrikes, drones, and artillery struck the village of Mobye near the Shan State border on Saturday as residents and displaced people prepared to attend a wedding, according to local residents.

The midday assault killed 21 people, including kindergarten and first-grade schoolchildren, and wounded more than 60 others, local residents said.

In a statement, the Interim Executive Council of Karenni State, the rebel-led de facto governmentin the region, condemned the attack as a war crime.

It urged the United Nations and the international community to take decisive action.

A military airstrike on a school compound in the central Magway Region on Thursday killed at least 30 people, including children.

Myanmar has been in turmoil since the military seized power in a 2021 coup, sparking a civil war that has killed around 100,000 people and displaced more than 3.5 million.

Reuters could not independently verify the casualty figures or accounts of the strikes.