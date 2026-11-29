The Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) is set to sign a concession agreement with a Japanese consortium on Monday to hand over the responsibility of operating and maintaining the third terminal of Dhaka's Shahjalal International Airport.

CAAB chief Air Vice Marshal Md Mostafa Mahmood Siddiq made the announcement at a press conference at CAAB headquarters in Dhaka’s Kurmitola on Sunday.

He said the agreement was finalised after extended discussion, technical and financial analysis. and legal scrutiny.

'Full Operations Within 14 Months'

The CAAB chairman said that the contract period will be 15 years starting from the day 100 percent of regular international flights are transferred to the third terminal.

Preparations have been made to start partial operations of the terminal by operating four flights from it on Victory Day on Dec 16.

The area designated for operation will be handed over to the Japanese consortium within 15 days of signing the agreement. The goal is to operate at least 25 percent of regular international flights from the new terminal within eight months of the transfer.

Within 14 months of the handover, all regular international passengers and cargo handling will be transferred to the third terminal.

Asked whether all the facilities will be fully ready at the time of inauguration, Mostafa said: "We are trying. Maybe the lounge and all facilities are not fully there. But we are arranging facilities on a limited basis for the passengers who will travel, like lounges and other facilities."

However, he said the lounge and other facilities will be arranged in a phased manner within eight months.

Japan to Operate, CAAB to Control

According to the agreement that is to be signed, the Japanese consortium will operate, repair and maintain the third terminal, the multi-storey car parking building and new import and export cargo terminal at its own expense, CAAB said.

They will also be responsible for expanding the related infrastructure, including mechanical, electrical and water supply systems and adding necessary equipment.

Though the responsibility of operating the terminal will be transferred to the Japanese company, the important regulatory activities of the airport will remain under the control of CAAB.

CAAB will manage the runway, taxiway, apron, air traffic control, aviation security, security screening and firefighting and rescue activities. The responsibility for immigration, customs and health checks will be with the relevant government agencies.

CAAB said that even after the transfer of regular international flights to the third terminal, it will still be able to use the existing Terminal-1 and Terminal-2 for domestic, Hajj and other irregular flights. If necessary, there is the possibility that the operation of the two older terminals may also be handed over, based on discussions between the two parties.

CAAB to Get 27% of Revenue

The operating company will get a $12.50 embarkation fee for outgoing international passengers, a boarding bridge fee and income from shops, lounges, parking and advertisements.

On the other hand, the company will have to pay 13.5 percent of the total revenue from the passenger and cargo sectors to CAAB on a monthly basis. When the terminal reaches full capacity, CAAB's share of revenue will increase to 27 percent.

In addition, the operating company will also receive royalties for ground handling and cargo handling.