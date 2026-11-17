Solar panels across three Shahjalal Airport terminals aim to generate 2,100kW

The roofs of three terminal buildings at Dhaka’s Shahjalal International Airport are set to become mini power stations, with plans to generate up to 2,100kW of solar electricity.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) approved rooftop solar systems for Terminals 1, 2, and the domestic terminal on Tuesday, opting for a model that brings in private investment rather than using its own funds.

The CAAB approved the plan at a board meeting. A DESCO-listed service provider or a company selected through open tender will install and maintain the solar systems under the OPEX model, as allowed by Section 5 of the Special Solar Power Installation Ordinance 2026.

The selected company will bear the full cost of the project.

The electricity generated, or its value, will be shared between the two parties under the terms of their agreement, leaving CAAB with no direct expenditure.

CAAB Chief Engineer Mohammad Zakaria Hossain told the meeting that the three rooftops offer about 210,000sqft of usable space.

The government’s rooftop solar calculator estimates that the area can support a system with a capacity of 2,100kW peak.

The project also fits into the government's wider push to expand renewable energy.

Under the Renewable Energy Policy 2025, the target is to meet 20 percent of national electricity demand from renewable sources by 2030 and 30 percent by 2040.

Solar power currently accounts for just 5.6 percent of the country's electricity generation.

To close that gap, the government has drawn up a National Rooftop Solar Programme and issued the Special Solar Power Installation Ordinance on Oct 19.

CAAB’s plan is part of the effort to turn suitable rooftops on public buildings into sources of clean electricity.