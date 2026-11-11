November 12, 2026

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Tarique’s Gulshan residence runs off-grid on solar power: power minister

More than 8,000 providers have applied to install solar systems under a government tender

Tarique’s Gulshan residence runs off-grid on solar power: power minister

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 12 Nov 2026, 01:29 AM

Updated : 12 Nov 2026, 01:29 AM

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman’s Gulshan residence runs on solar power, Power Minister Iqbal Hassan Mahmood Tuku has told parliament.

Solar panels and batteries keep the house powered around the clock, he said on Wednesday.

“You know our prime minister is now off the grid. His house runs entirely on solar power. He has installed batteries. With battery backup, electricity runs at his house 24 hours a day,” Tuku said.

Deputy Speaker Kayser Kamal hoped cabinet members would follow the prime minister’s example.

More than 8,000 service providers have applied under a government tender to install solar systems, Tuku said. The deadline has been extended by three months to allow more providers to apply.

He was responding to a question raised by reserved-seat MP Shaukat Ara Akter under Rule 71.

The government aims to generate 30 percent of electricity from solar power under its election pledge. It has set a five-year target of 10,000MW, or 20 percent of the generation target.

Tuku said policies had been drawn up to meet the goal and legislation introduced in parliament after a cabinet meeting.

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