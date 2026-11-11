TIB sees ‘bid to legitimise bribery’ in state minister's remarks on contractor gifts

Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) has criticised State Minister Mir Shahe Alam over his remarks that gifts given to engineers from contractors' profits do not amount to bribes, questioning whether he was trying to legitimise corruption in public procurement.

In a statement on Wednesday, the anti-corruption watchdog demanded that the minister withdraw his remarks, the government clarify its position and accountability be ensured for both the minister and the senior secretary whose advice he reportedly cited.

TIB Executive Director Iftekharuzzaman said government engineers are paid from public funds to check the quality of public works, accept completed projects and ensure bills are paid promptly in line with the rules.

"Why, then, should they accept illicit payments from contractors under the guise of 'gifts' in return for carrying out their responsibilities?" he asked.

He also questioned whether the minister was encouraging engineers to accept bribes, adding: "Those responsible for preventing irregularities in public procurement are being advised, at the very start of their careers, to earn money outside the rules from contractors. This is grossly irresponsible and a violation of the law."

Iftekharuzzaman further questioned whether the minister was seeking to foster an environment favourable to bribery and corruption in public procurement under the pretext of "thinking anew". He said the government must clarify whether the remarks reflected its position.

The Ministry of Local Government, Rural Development and Co-operatives rejected TIB's statement as "false and misleading".

It said the minister had instructed newly appointed assistant engineers of the Local Government Engineering Department (LGED) to maintain the quality of public development work and carry out their duties promptly and transparently.

He had also stressed that contractors' bills should be paid on time after ensuring work quality, regardless of personal relationships.

The ministry said he had also directed officials to strictly follow public procurement rules and laws.

At a workshop at the LGED headquarters on Wednesday morning, the minister apologised for his informal remarks made the previous day and withdrew them, the ministry said.