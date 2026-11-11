Finance ministry approves Tk 750mn project to develop Dhanmondi Lake

A Tk 750 million makeover is in the works for Dhanmondi Lake, with plans to curb pollution and upgrade its surroundings, State Minister Mir Shahe Alam has told parliament.

On Wednesday, the state minister said in parliament that the project had received approval from the finance ministry, and the Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) had already started work.

The lake has been handed over to the DSCC for 100 years, he added.

Shahe Alam also said a separate Tk 10 billion project to treat sewage from Gulshan, Dhanmondi, Baridhara, and Banani is awaiting approval from the Planning Commission.

Under the project, sewage would be transported through pipelines to the Dasherkandi Sewage Treatment Plant (DSTP) before being discharged into the river.

The government has also taken initiatives to clean the five rivers surrounding Dhaka and dredge or re-dredge 29 canals under the Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) and 26 under the DSCC.

A committee representing 10 ministries, led by Prime Minister's Principal Secretary ABM Abdus Sattar, has been formed to oversee the work.

The committee has inspected the rivers and submitted a report to the prime minister, Shahe Alam said.

Responding to MP Nilufar Chowdhury Moni's concerns over falling groundwater levels and water wastage in irrigation, Shahe Alam said a Tk 55 billion project to ensure safe water supplies in the Barind region and reduce dependence on groundwater had received approval from the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC).

The four-year project includes measures to conserve canals and reservoirs and improve water supply systems.