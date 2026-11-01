November 01, 2026

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Registration of battery rickshaws begins Monday across 13 city corporations: state minister

Owners will face upfront fees, annual fitness checks and a 12-year operating limit

Registration of battery rickshaws begins Monday across 13 city corporations: state minister

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 01 Nov 2026, 09:45 PM

Updated : 01 Nov 2026, 09:45 PM

Battery-powered three-wheelers are set to come under a formal registration system from Monday, with the process beginning in 13 city corporations.

State Minister for Local Government Mir Shahe Alam revealed the development at a media briefing at the Secretariat on Sunday.

He also unveiled plans to gradually bring drivers under formal driving licensing requirements.

Alam noted that following vetting by the law ministry, the regulations have been published in the official gazette, leaving no further legal obstacles to registering e-rickshaws.

“The country’s 13 city corporations will initiate the e-rickshaw registration drive in the first instance. Gradually, all e-rickshaws will be brought within the legal framework,” he said.

Detailing the fee structure, the state minister said the registration fee for a two-passenger battery rickshaw has been fixed at Tk 8,000, with an annual renewal fee of Tk 4,000 following a fitness inspection.

For a four-passenger e-rickshaw, the registration fee will be Tk 10,000, alongside an annual fitness-based renewal fee of Tk 5,000.

Under this framework, these e-rickshaws will be permitted to operate for a maximum lifespan of 12 years.

Alam added, “The new regulations will initially take effect across the country’s 13 city corporations.

“Bringing e-rickshaws under regulation in municipal areas will require amendments to municipal legislation. Following that, necessary rules will be drafted for those areas as well.”

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