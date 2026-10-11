Battery-run rickshaw drivers beaten, vehicles damaged for skipping protest in Dhaka

Battery-run rickshaw drivers who took their vehicles onto the streets instead of joining a protest in Dhaka have been attacked, with demonstrators cutting the wires of their vehicles.

At least three drivers were injured in an incident at Shankar Bus Stand in Dhanmondi on Sunday morning.

The incidents occurred as protesters demanded an end to alleged harassment by law-enforcing agencies and the impounding of battery-run rickshaws, as well as unrestricted movement on all roads in the capital.

Around 7:30am, a group of people was stopping battery-run rickshaws and cutting their wires in the New Market area.

Around 8am, a group of 20 to 25 people also attacked drivers at Shankar Bus Stand.

After the wires of 20 to 25 rickshaws were cut, several drivers gathered to protest. Those involved in the demonstration then beat them when they objected, leaving at least three injured.

Raisul, an injured rickshaw driver, told bdnews24.com: “We did not know where the protest was taking place. We took our vehicles out in the morning, and they started cutting the wires without saying anything. When we asked why, they beat us.”

Newton, who identified himself as a battery-run rickshaw driver taking part in the protest, said the programme had been announced four days earlier.

“They took their vehicles onto the roads today instead of joining it. That is why we are cutting the wires. They then say they did not know about it, so they got beaten,” he said.

However, Sohel Rana, office secretary of the Bangladesh Battery-Run Rickshaw-Easybike Owners-Workers Unity Council, told bdnews24.com that the organisation had no programme scheduled for Sunday.

The council had held a protest rally outside the National Press Club five days earlier, he said.

Rana suggested that Sunday's programme could have been organised by an unaffiliated group.

Meanwhile, the Rickshaw-Van-Easybike Workers Union, an organisation affiliated with the Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB), had called a procession and rally for 11am in the Bou Bazar area along the Hazaribagh embankment.

Asked whether the attacks and the cutting of rickshaw wires were linked to the programme, CPB Central Committee Member Manjur Moin told bdnews24.com that some political activists with no involvement in trade unions had been posing as battery-run rickshaw drivers and infiltrating their activities.

“Our movement does not cause any kind of harassment to the public. Our movement is for the people. Those doing this are trying to gain political mileage,” he said.

Ariful Islam Nadim, joint general secretary of the Rickshaw-Van-Easybike Workers Union, told bdnews24.com that the procession had ended early, around 9am, because of police obstruction.

“There were one or two isolated incidents. This happened out of frustration. Many people stopped using their own rickshaws and joined the protest, while others did not. That led to one or two isolated incidents,” he said.

Earlier, rickshaw drivers had warned that they would announce tougher programmes if alleged harassment and the impounding of their vehicles did not stop. They issued the warning during a protest outside the National Press Club.

The protest disrupted battery-run rickshaw services in several parts of the capital from the morning.

Fewer battery-run rickshaws were seen in Rampura, Badda, Malibagh, Khilgaon, Motijheel, Mirpur and Mohammadpur.