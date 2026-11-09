Commutes disrupted as battery-run rickshaws ‘disappear’ in Dhaka

Commuters can usually find a group of battery-powered rickshaws waiting for fares at Dhaka’s Manik Mia Avenue in the morning. But on Monday, Nov 9, 2026, only pedal rickshaws and motorcycles could be seen waiting in the area.

Commuters can usually find a group of battery-powered rickshaws waiting for fares at Dhaka’s Manik Mia Avenue in the morning. But on Monday, Nov 9, 2026, only pedal rickshaws and motorcycles could be seen waiting in the area.

Battery rickshaws have nearly disappeared from Dhaka's roads on the day educational institutions have reopened.

It has been reported that drivers of battery rickshaws are being forced to stop in parts of the capital, including Mohammadpur, and join a workers' rally in front of the Jatiya Press Club on Monday morning.

Educational institutions reopened on Monday after a three-day long weekend due to a holiday for National Revolution and Solidarity Day on Sunday, Nov 7.

Students headed for schools and colleges, as well as their parents, faced difficulties across the capital as their typical form of transport was missing.

Private sector employee Parvez Islam said, "I waited with my daughter for a long time on the road in Banshbari (Mohammadpur). No battery rickshaws came. Later, after walking a short distance, I was able to share a pedal rickshaw with other people and take her to YWCA School on Asad Avenue."

Due to the lack of battery rickshaws, many students were not able to get to school on time.

Bank official Golam Sarwar takes a battery rickshaw from Bosila to Shyamoli or College Gate via Mohammadpur every day. From there, he crosses the road and takes another battery rickshaw to the Metro Rail Station. Sarwar said that he waited for a long time in the morning, but could not find a battery rickshaw.

He had to call for a motorcycle on a ridesharing app. He said, "There weren’t many vehicles available on the app either. I finally got a motorcycle after waiting for at least 40 minutes."

A group of men could be seen blocking battery rickshaws in the Three-Way Intersection in Mohammadpur on Monday morning. They told drivers to drop their passengers, turn the rickshaws around, and return them to their garages. They said the drivers would “have to” join the rally.

Ibrahim, a rickshaw puller from the Bosila area, said megaphones had been announcing Monday’s rally for two days. Leaflets had also been distributed at garages.

He took one such leaflet from his pocket and showed it to this reporter.

The rally has been organised by the Rickshaw-Van-Easybike Workers' Union. The group also plans to submit a memorandum to the prime minister after the rally.

The leaflet reads, "Battery rickshaws will run wherever there are roads.”

Ariful Islam Nadim, joint secretary of the Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB) aligned Rickshaw-Van-Easybike Workers' Union, says a rally and procession programme is planned in front of the Jatiya Press Club at 10am to push for a 12-point list of demands, including issuing licences to drivers through the Bangladesh Road Transport Authority, issuing route permits, and not disconnecting electricity metres.

"After that, we will submit a memorandum to the prime minister."

In response to a question, he said: "We have no instructions to stop rickshaws or drop passengers. We have invited those who want to come voluntarily."