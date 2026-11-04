Bus crashes into battery rickshaw on Mirpur Beribadh, killing four

A bus has rammed into a battery rickshaw on the Beribadh embankment road in Dhaka’s Mirpur, leaving four people dead.

The Fire Service and Civil Defence confirmed the casualties.

The crash took place around 7:30am on Wednesday near Nawabbagh Uttarpara, said Talha Bin Zasim, an official at the Fire Service’s central media cell.

Two of the dead are men and two are women. A unit from Kalyanpur Fire Station carried out the rescue operation at the scene.