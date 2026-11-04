November 04, 2026

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Bus crashes into battery rickshaw on Mirpur Beribadh, killing four

The victims include two men and two women, according to the Fire Service

Bus crashes into battery rickshaw on Mirpur Beribadh, killing four

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 04 Nov 2026, 09:01 AM

Updated : 04 Nov 2026, 09:28 AM

A bus has rammed into a battery rickshaw on the Beribadh embankment road in Dhaka’s Mirpur, leaving four people dead.

The Fire Service and Civil Defence confirmed the casualties.

The crash took place around 7:30am on Wednesday near Nawabbagh Uttarpara, said Talha Bin Zasim, an official at the Fire Service’s central media cell.

Two of the dead are men and two are women. A unit from Kalyanpur Fire Station carried out the rescue operation at the scene.

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