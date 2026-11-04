Bus crashes into battery rickshaw on Mirpur Beribadh, killing four

Published : 04 Nov 2026, 09:01 AM
Updated : 04 Nov 2026, 09:28 AM
A bus has rammed into a battery rickshaw on the Beribadh embankment road in Dhaka’s Mirpur, leaving four people dead.
The Fire Service and Civil Defence confirmed the casualties.
The crash took place around 7:30am on Wednesday near Nawabbagh Uttarpara, said Talha Bin Zasim, an official at the Fire Service’s central media cell.
Two of the dead are men and two are women. A unit from Kalyanpur Fire Station carried out the rescue operation at the scene.