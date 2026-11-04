November 04, 2026

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business & Economy
Features
Others
Recent News

Keisha Lance Bottoms wins Georgia race, becomes first Black woman elected governor of US state

Her victory ends more than two decades of Republican control of the governor’s office

Keisha Lance Bottoms wins Georgia race, becomes first Black woman elected governor of US state
Democratic gubernatorial nominee Keisha Lance Bottoms speaks at a rally ahead of the midterm elections in Morrow, Georgia, US Oct 28, 2026. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters

Published : 04 Nov 2026, 08:48 AM

Updated : 04 Nov 2026, 08:48 AM

Democrat Keisha Lance Bottoms won Georgia’s race for governor on Tuesday, becoming the first Black woman elected governor of a US state and delivering Democrats a victory in one of the nation's most closely divided political battlegrounds.

The former Atlanta mayor, who will also be the first female governor of the state, defeated Republican businessman Rick Jackson, according to US media projections.

She succeeds Republican Governor Brian Kemp, who is leaving office after serving two consecutive terms. Bottoms, 56, also previously served as a senior adviser to former President Joe Biden and director of the White House Office of Public Engagement.

The victory marked a new milestone for Black women in American politics, who have long been a core base within the Democratic Party but remain underrepresented in the nation’s highest elected offices. The same evening, Stacey Plaskett was elected governor of the US Virgin Islands, a US territory, becoming the first Black woman elected governor of a US jurisdiction.

Bottoms' win also marks a significant shift in Georgia state politics, where Black voters have formed a central part of the Democratic coalition that helped to turn the reliably Republican state into a national battleground.

Republicans had controlled the governor’s office for more than two decades.

Jackson, the billionaire founder of healthcare staffing company Jackson Healthcare, cast himself as a political outsider and campaigned on tax cuts, public safety and reducing government regulation.

Bottoms’ victory comes eight years after fellow Democrat Stacey Abrams became the first Black woman nominated for governor by a major US political party.

Abrams lost governor's races in Georgia in 2018 and 2022, but her campaigns helped to build a multigenerational, multiracial coalition that boosted Democratic turnout, helped elect two Democratic US senators and delivered Georgia’s electoral votes to a Democratic presidential candidate for the first time in decades.

Related Stories
The races that will decide control of the US Senate
The races that will decide control of the US Senate
Democrats win South Carolina Senate race
Democrats win South Carolina Senate race
Democratic El-Sayed rival endorses Republican in Michigan
Democratic El-Sayed rival endorses Republican in Michigan
Ohio State disputes medical school admission discrimination
Ohio State disputes medical school admission discrimination
Read More
USA-ELECTION/GEORGIA
US midterm election: Democrats projected to win House
Police disperse workers outside Pallabi factories
Police disperse workers outside Pallabi factories
NASA&#039;s Swift telescope heads for fiery re-entry after 22 years
NASA's Swift telescope heads for fiery re-entry after 22 years
Jio explores tech-for-equity talks with Comcast, Charter
Jio explores tech-for-equity talks with Comcast, Charter
Read More
Opinion

Farzana Islam Rume

Why rural Bangladesh needs One Health approach
Farzana Islam Rume

Tirthankar Bandyopadhyay

Remembering Toufique, the mentor and friend
Tirthankar Bandyopadhyay

Md Hasnain

Are we doing enough to save our soil?
Md Hasnain

Sabir Mustafa

Trump’s political legacy hangs in the balance
Sabir Mustafa
Read More