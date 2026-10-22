Ohio State University disputes DOJ finding that medical school discriminates in admissions

Ohio State University said on Wednesday it disagreed with the US Department of Justice's findings that alleged its medical school favoured Black and ‌Hispanic applicants in admissions and discriminated against white and Asian applicants.

The DOJ said findings from a federal probe showed Ohio State College of Medicine discriminated against white and Asian students in granting admission to its 2023, 2024 and 2025 incoming classes.

In a letter to the institution, the DOJ alleged the school's admission practices aimed "to benefit preferred race classes of Black and Hispanic."

It alleged the school's diversity commitments showed discriminatory intent, marking the latest targeting of diversity programs at universities by President Donald Trump's administration.

The DOJ said it seeks a voluntary resolution agreement and will file suit if those efforts fail.

"Ohio State strongly disagrees with the findings," the university said in a statement. It said it is in full compliance with the Supreme Court's ruling and all federal and state laws regarding admissions.

The medical school does not consider race, ethnicity or any protected class during admissions, it said, adding it will "contest these findings."

The Supreme Court rejected affirmative action at colleges in 2023 when it ⁠struck down race-conscious admissions programmes at Harvard and the University of North Carolina.

Trump, who casts diversity goals as anti-merit and discriminatory against white people and men, has signed orders to dismantle them.

Rights advocates say such practices address historic inequities for marginalised groups including ethnic minorities and LGBT communities.

Trump has targeted universities with probes and funding-suspension threats over pro-Palestinian protests against US ally Israel's ⁠attacks on Gaza, admissions practices, diversity initiatives, transgender policies and climate programs, leading to free speech, due process and academic freedom concerns.