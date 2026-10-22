October 22, 2026

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business & Economy
Features
Others
Recent News

Ohio State University disputes DOJ finding that medical school discriminates in admissions

The medical school does not consider race, ethnicity or any protected class during admissions, it says, adding it will "contest [the DOJ’s] findings."

Ohio State University disputes DOJ finding that medical school discriminates in admissions
A sign on the Ohio State University campus. Website/Ohio State University

Reuters

Published : 22 Oct 2026, 10:19 AM

Updated : 22 Oct 2026, 10:19 AM

Ohio State University said on Wednesday it disagreed with the US Department of Justice's findings that alleged its medical school favoured Black and ‌Hispanic applicants in admissions and discriminated against white and Asian applicants.

The DOJ said findings from a federal probe showed Ohio State College of Medicine discriminated against white and Asian students in granting admission to its 2023, 2024 and 2025 incoming classes.

In a letter to the institution, the DOJ alleged the school's admission practices aimed "to benefit preferred race classes of Black and Hispanic."

It alleged the school's diversity commitments showed discriminatory intent, marking the latest targeting of diversity programs at universities by President Donald Trump's administration.

The DOJ said it seeks a voluntary resolution agreement and will file suit if those efforts fail.

"Ohio State strongly disagrees with the findings," the university said in a statement. It said it is in full compliance with the Supreme Court's ruling and all federal and state laws regarding admissions.

The medical school does not consider race, ethnicity or any protected class during admissions, it said, adding it will "contest these findings."

The Supreme Court rejected affirmative action at colleges in 2023 when it ⁠struck down race-conscious admissions programmes at Harvard and the University of North Carolina.

Trump, who casts diversity goals as anti-merit and discriminatory against white people and men, has signed orders to dismantle them.

Rights advocates say such practices address historic inequities for marginalised groups including ethnic minorities and LGBT communities.

Trump has targeted universities with probes and funding-suspension threats over pro-Palestinian protests against US ally Israel's ⁠attacks on Gaza, admissions practices, diversity initiatives, transgender policies and climate programs, leading to free speech, due process and academic freedom concerns.

Related Stories
Trump approval falls to record low of 31% : poll
Trump approval falls to record low of 31% : poll
Why EV sales lag in America but soar in Europe
Why EV sales lag in America but soar in Europe
A hand on our shoulders
A hand on our shoulders
Old plastic drums find a new life
Old plastic drums find a new life
Read More
Nestle, Zydus, Abbott face India scrutiny
Nestle, Zydus, Abbott face India scrutiny
Tesla plans to sell driverless Cybercabs by year-end
Tesla plans to sell driverless Cybercabs by year-end
Why are the US midterm elections so crucial?
Why are the US midterm elections so crucial?
Ohio State disputes medical school admission discrimination
Ohio State disputes medical school admission discrimination
Read More
Opinion

Jamie McGeever

Global imbalances risk amplifying AI unwind
Jamie McGeever

Sabir Mustafa

Ishraque incident points to deeper malaise in BNP
Sabir Mustafa

Muhammad Mostafigur Rahman

Death traps in the guise of eco-resorts
Muhammad Mostafigur Rahman

Shamim A Zahedy

An elegy for Toufique Imrose Khalidi
Shamim A Zahedy
Read More