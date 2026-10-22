October 22, 2026

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business & Economy
Features
Others
Recent News

Chinese-linked hackers compromise ConnectWise, target hundreds in global attack, Microsoft says

ConnectWise says it has contained the affected application connections and is restoring services in controlled phases

Chinese-linked hackers compromise ConnectWise, target hundreds in global attack, Microsoft says
A hooded man holds a laptop computer as cyber code is projected on him in this illustration picture taken on May 13, 2017. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/Illustration/File Photo

Reuters

Published : 22 Oct 2026, 10:52 AM

Updated : 22 Oct 2026, 10:52 AM

A Chinese state-aligned hacking group used an AI-driven penetration testing tool to compromise IT services firm ConnectWise as part of a campaign that targeted hundreds of organizations globally, Microsoft said on Wednesday.

Based on Microsoft's analysis and evidence available to ConnectWise, "it appears that a China state-aligned group was responsible for the attack on ConnectWise Cloud Backup," ConnectWise CEO Manny Rivelo said in a separatestatement.

Rivelo said ConnectWise "contained the affected application connections and are restoring services in controlled phases," and that "those actions do not remove unauthorized access that may have already been established within individual customer tenants, which require separate review."

The Chinese Embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Beijing regularly denies conducting or condoning cyber-enabled data theft.

The hackers, which Microsoft tracks as Storm-0940, used an open-source penetration testing framework called ARTEX to carry out the campaign, Microsoft said.

There are multiple tools used to conduct penetration testing, a form of legitimate testing of the security of networks or services. ARTEX allows users to use any AI model to automate a variety of penetration testing tasks and can be configured to run autonomous tasks including reconnaissance and data exfiltration, Microsoft said.

The attack targeted organizations across a variety of sectors, including aerospace, defense, automotive, chemicals, energy, financial services, government, legal, manufacturing, media, military, semiconductor, software, technology, think tanks and non-profit organizations, Microsoft said.

While the majority of targeting was not successful, Microsoft said, Storm-0940 achieved privileged cloud persistence — or high-level access that could continue even after cleanup efforts — at many organisations in a brief time.

Related Stories
Turkey moves to ratify defence pact with Saudi, Pakistan
Turkey moves to ratify defence pact with Saudi, Pakistan
Australia vehicle attack suspect in court
Australia vehicle attack suspect in court
Australian lawmaker loses leg in vehicle attack
Australian lawmaker loses leg in vehicle attack
US pulls green cards from Microsoft, major tech firms
US pulls green cards from Microsoft, major tech firms
Read More
Worker dies after Narsingdi boiler fire
Worker dies after Narsingdi boiler fire
Protesters block tourists returning from Sajek
Protesters block tourists returning from Sajek
&#039;I beg your forgiveness&#039;: Amitabh shares health update
'I beg your forgiveness': Amitabh shares health update
Iran reports 7 vessels hit, warns US
Iran reports 7 vessels hit, warns US
Read More
Opinion

Jamie McGeever

Global imbalances risk amplifying AI unwind
Jamie McGeever

Sabir Mustafa

Ishraque incident points to deeper malaise in BNP
Sabir Mustafa

Muhammad Mostafigur Rahman

Death traps in the guise of eco-resorts
Muhammad Mostafigur Rahman

Shamim A Zahedy

An elegy for Toufique Imrose Khalidi
Shamim A Zahedy
Read More