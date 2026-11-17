Tech specialists call for resilience after Microsoft, US flight and bank disruptions

A passenger walks past a board displaying delayed flights inside the terminal after the US Federal Aviation Administration issued a national ground stop "due to extraordinary circumstances and reasons for safety" following the agency's earlier report of serious air traffic control communications issues at John F Kennedy International Airport in New York, US, Nov 13, 2026. REUTERS/Angelina Katsanis

A passenger walks past a board displaying delayed flights inside the terminal after the US Federal Aviation Administration issued a national ground stop "due to extraordinary circumstances and reasons for safety" following the agency's earlier report of serious air traffic control communications issues at John F Kennedy International Airport in New York, US, Nov 13, 2026. REUTERS/Angelina Katsanis

A string of back-to-back technical failures across Microsoft, US air traffic control, and major American banks has exposed growing "digital fragility" across the United States, according to The Independent.

Over the past week in the US, millions of Microsoft users lost access to Outlook and Teams after a network upgrade error.

Soon after, a contractor swapping copper wire for fibre-optic cable in Arkansas forced the Federal Aviation Administration to halt all US flights for over four hours, cancelling more than 9,000 services.

Days later, an internal software bug at JPMorgan Chase disrupted online banking across several major American lenders, including Bank of America and Wells Fargo.

US cybersecurity and policy specialists told the outlet that none of the American incidents involved cyberattacks.

However, they said the disruptions show how heavily US services depend on ageing infrastructure and a handful of dominant tech providers.

Experts compared the US system to a city relying on a single bridge, warning that one isolated fault can trigger nationwide chaos, says The Independent.

Specialists say US businesses and federal officials must invest in replacing outdated American systems and prepare backup plans rather than panic when routine maintenance fails.