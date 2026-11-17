Measles-related deaths in Bangladesh reach 1,353 as five more die in a day

Bangladesh has reported five more deaths with measles symptoms in a 24-hour count, taking the total number of deaths from measles and its symptoms since Mar 15 to 1,353.

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said in a bulletin issued on Tuesday that two people died in the Dhaka Division, two in the Sylhet Division and one in the Chattogram Division since 8am on Monday.

Of the total deaths, 1,218 were reported among patients with measles symptoms, while 105 were confirmed measles deaths.

Dhaka Division has recorded the highest number of deaths among patients with measles symptoms, at 546.

Sylhet Division follows with 216, while 123 deaths have been reported in Chattogram, 94 in Mymensingh, 93 in Rajshahi, 70 in Barishal, 58 in Khulna and 18 in Rangpur.

The DGHS also reported 1,228 new cases of measles symptoms and 86 confirmed infections in the 24-hour period.

A total of 1,136 patients with measles symptoms were admitted to hospitals during that time.

Dhaka Division accounted for 359 admissions, followed by Chattogram with 246, Sylhet with 163, Barishal with 140, Khulna with 113, Mymensingh with 69, Rajshahi with 31 and Rangpur with 15.

According to the health directorate, 224,080 patients with measles symptoms have been admitted to hospitals since Mar 15. Of them, 215,063 have recovered and returned home.

The number of people reported with measles symptoms this year has reached 250,797, including 25,528 confirmed cases, the bulletin said.

The DGHS has been keeping records of measles cases, suspected infections and deaths since Mar 15.

However, not all patients who seek medical care or remain outside hospitals are tested for the disease, making it difficult to establish the actual number of infections.

The health directorate's figures cover only patients who seek treatment at hospitals or are admitted there.