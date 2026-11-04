Chris Pappas holds New Hampshire US Senate seat for Democrats

Democratic US Senate candidate Chris Pappas arrives to vote in the US midterm elections at Webster Elementary School in Manchester, New Hampshire, US, Nov 3, 2026. REUTERS/Kylie Cooper

Democratic US Senate candidate Chris Pappas arrives to vote in the US midterm elections at Webster Elementary School in Manchester, New Hampshire, US, Nov 3, 2026. REUTERS/Kylie Cooper

Democrat Chris Pappas won New Hampshire’s open US Senate seat on Tuesday, according to media projections, defeating Republican John Sununu and preserving a crucial Democratic seat as the party fights to take control of the chamber.

Pappas’ victory denied Republicans a pickup in the cold-weather state, where high energy prices had become a major issue amid President Donald Trump’s war with Iran. He will succeed Democrat Jeanne Shaheen, who is retiring after 18 years.

Pappas, a moderate US House member, blamed Trump and fellow Republicans for the Iran war, which has disrupted oil shipments and driven up gasoline and heating oil prices.

Sununu, a former US senator from a prominent New Hampshire political family, argued that increased domestic energy production would lower prices.

Republicans held a 53-47 Senate majority going into Tuesday’s elections, with Democrats needing a net gain of four seats to take control.

New Hampshire has long been considered a swing state because of its moderate electorate, and Republicans had targeted Shaheen’s seat in their drive to retain their Senate majority.