Government will crack down on violence while protecting workers’ interests: Salahuddin

The government has ordered a tough response to those involved in violence and attempts to create disorder, Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed has said.

He pledged to protect garment workers’ interests and prevent disruption to production.

He said the response would be firm, while workers’ welfare remained a priority.

He was speaking to reporters after a meeting with Prime Minister Tarique Rahman at the Secretariat on Sunday night to review the situation in the garment sector.

Asked what instructions the prime minister had given, Salahuddin said: “The prime minister has advised and provided directions to protect the interests of garment workers, improve their living standards, and ensure that production and development in Bangladesh are not disrupted and exports continue to grow.”

Steps should be taken keeping all these issues in mind, he added.

“We have asked the law-enforcing agencies to deal firmly with anyone involved in violence, behaving in an unruly manner, needlessly trying to create disorder or attempting to foment instability.”

The meeting began at 6pm in the Cabinet Division conference room at the prime minister’s office in the Secretariat.