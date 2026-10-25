Next election ‘will definitely’ be held under caretaker government, says home minister

The next parliamentary election will be held under a caretaker government, Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed has said.

In response to a question from journalists at a press briefing on current affairs at the home ministry on Sunday, Salahuddin said: “The next national election will definitely be held under a neutral caretaker government.”

Describing the arrangement as a key commitment stemming from the political consensus and movement, he said: “The Supreme Court has overturned the verdict on the 13th Amendment delivered by Justice ABM Khairul Haque and judicially revived the system.

“Necessary amendments will be made to the Constitution through the legislature to restore and reinstate the caretaker government system.”

The government has already formed a parliamentary special committee to amend the constitution, headed by Home Minister Salahuddin.

As of Saturday, the committee had held discussions with political parties and alliances, media editors, women leaders, participants in the July Mass Uprising, eminent citizens, Supreme Court lawyers and legal experts.

The discussions covered various issues, including the balance of powers between the president and the prime minister, the process for forming a caretaker government and an independent judiciary.

The committee will prepare a report based on these discussions, which will subsequently serve as the basis for an amendment bill to be placed before parliament.

Durga Puja

The issue of recently concluded Durga Puja also came up during the home minister’s briefing.

“We have been able to set a shining example of religious harmony,” he said.

Noting that there had been various accidents, untoward incidents and terrorist activities surrounding the festival in the past, Salahuddin said, “We believe many incidents were orchestrated to disrupt religious harmony. We have been able to free ourselves from such malpractice.

“I hope we will be able to maintain this environment in the future with everyone’s cooperation.”

The home minister said the country had seen the highest number of Puja pavilions this year, with 33,851 set up across the country. He said the allocation for the Puja celebrations had also been increased from Tk 40 million crore to Tk 50 million.

‘Situation in Sajek Under Control’

Asked about the current situation in Sajek, the home minister said, “The situation is under control now. There are several groups in the hills. Apart from the Parbatya Chattagram Jana Samhati Samiti (JSS), there are two other groups with the same name, as well as several others, including the reformist faction. There are internal conflicts among them.

“They try to take control of some places and areas in the hills during the tourist season. We have taken all necessary steps from our side to maintain law and order. The army has also taken appropriate measures. Discussions are also under way at the political level.”

Sheikh Hasina Issue

Asked about former prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s reported announcement that she would return to Bangladesh in December, following her ouster in the mass uprising and subsequent stay in India, Salahuddin said: “We also learned through social media that the fascist Sheikh Hasina wants to return to the country in December. We have sent several letters to the neighbouring country seeking her return.”

Responding to another question, he said, “They had been engaged in such attempts in the past. They want to create instability in Bangladesh and fish in troubled waters. They may pursue that as part of their strategy.

“But we will not allow any opportunity for instability in Bangladesh. Not to any evil force, not to any fallen force, not to any fascist, not to any fugitive criminal, and not to any perpetrator of genocide.”

The home minister said, “Those who were forced to flee Bangladesh after the mass uprising and the killings hundreds of citizens of this country will not be allowed to carry out any subversive activities in Bangladesh. We will not let that happen.”

‘Attack on Police Under Our Watch’

Asked about the attack on police in Gopalganj, the home minister said, “The matter has come to our attention. The banned Awami League and banned Chhatra League tried to hold a procession. Police were on patrol there. They were outnumbered. An attack took place there. We are taking action.”

Asked whether action had been taken against a police official after several people were arrested during a raid at the residence of an additional deputy inspector general of police, the minister said, “Action has been taken. He has been attached and departmental proceedings will be initiated. We will follow all legal procedures. We will not consider anyone’s identity or position here.”