BNP leader Shahadat Hossain appointed administrator of Chattogram City Corporation

BNP leader Shahadat Hossain has finally been appointed administrator of Chattogram City Corporation.

The Local Government Division issued a notification to the effect on Sunday.

Shahadat had been serving as the city's mayor since November 2024.

He will now take on the full-time role of administrator until the city corporation is constituted or further orders are issued.

According to the notification, issued under the Local Government (City Corporation) Amendment Act, 2026, Shahadat will exercise the powers and perform the duties of the city corporation's mayor.

He will receive a monthly honorarium and other allowances in accordance with the rules.

In the Chattogram City Corporation election held on Jan 27, 2021, Awami League candidate Rezaul Karim Chowdhury was elected mayor with 369,248 votes. BNP candidate Shahadat received 52,489 votes.

Rezaul took the oath as mayor on Feb 11, 2021, and the city corporation held its first meeting on Feb 23.

On Feb 24, 2021, 27 days after the election, Shahadat filed a case with the election tribunal seeking to annul the results, alleging vote rigging.

Following the change of government after the 2024 uprising, the election tribunal in Chattogram declared Shahadat the winner in its verdict on Oct 1, 2024.

The verdict was delivered by Mohammad Khairul Amin, a joint district and sessions judge serving as an election tribunal judge.

Shahadat, convenor of BNP's Chattogram City unit, was sworn in as mayor on Nov 3, 2024.

There are currently 13 city corporations in Bangladesh. The government had appointed administrators to all of them except Chattogram, which has now also received a party-affiliated administrator.

Bogura became a city corporation in May this year, and a BNP leader was appointed its administrator as well.