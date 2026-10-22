Local Government Minister Moyeen Khan admitted to hospital with chest pain

Local Government Minister Abdul Moyeen Khan has been admitted to hospital with chest pain and is being treated in the coronary care unit (CCU).

Shairul Kabir Khan, a member of the BNP media cell, told bdnews24.com that Moyeen fell ill on Wednesday night and was taken to Evercare Hospital.

On Thursday evening, Shairul said the minister was receiving treatment in the CCU and had shown little improvement.

Social Welfare Minister AZM Zahid Hossain visited him at midday.

He said Moyeen had been admitted on Wednesday with breathing difficulties and a heart condition, and was under close medical supervision.

“His condition is more stable [Thursday] than it was [Wednesday],” Zahid said.

He said the minister was being treated by Evercare Hospital doctors Atikur Rahman, Ziaul Haque and Zafar Iqbal.

A party leader said Moyeen Khan’s family members were abroad and that, once they returned, discussions might be held about taking him overseas.

BNP Acting Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi visited the minister on Thursday evening and sought prayers for his recovery.