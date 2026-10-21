Sajek Valley closes to tourists as local groups renew road blockade

The administration has suspended tourist visits to Rangamati’s Sajek Valley after two local organisations called an indefinite road blockade from Thursday.

Deputy Commissioner and District Magistrate Nazma Ashrafi issued an urgent public notice around 8pm on Wednesday, ordering the tourist destination closed from 7pm until further notice.

Tourists currently in Sajek have been instructed to leave by 4pm on Thursday and return safely to their destinations.

The administration had earlier suspended visits indefinitely on Oct 11. It lifted the restriction after the blockade was suspended from Oct 16 to 21 for Durga Puja.

The Sajek Karbari Association and Sajek Public Rights Protection Committee announced the fresh blockade in a joint statement on Wednesday afternoon.