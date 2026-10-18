October 18, 2026

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7 tourists injured as truck returning from Rangamati’s Sajek overturns

The tourist-laden jeep veered out of control in the Shijakchara area, police say

7 tourists injured as truck returning from Rangamati’s Sajek overturns

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 18 Oct 2026, 02:57 PM

Updated : 18 Oct 2026, 02:57 PM

Seven tourists, including a teenager, have been injured after a jeep overturned on its way back from Sajek Valley, a tourist destination in Rangamati.

The accident occurred around 11am on Sunday in the Shijakchara area of the Sajek Tourist Road, said Sajek Police Station chief Tofazzal Hossain.

The injured have been identified as Md Azahar Mia, 60, Shahanara Akhter, 45, Md Arifur Rahman, 35, Md Sohrab, 26, Nasrin, 35, Md Shahjahan, 45, and Mosammat Asha, 13.

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They are all residents of Manikganj District’s Singair Thana.

Police official Tofazzal said the jeep carrying tourists veered out of control and overturned in the Shijakchara area on the way to Khagrachhari from Sajek Valley in the morning.

Two of the victims were seriously injured, with one person suffering a fractured skull and another a broken arm.

He also said the injured have been rescued and sent to Khagrachhari Sadar Hospital.

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