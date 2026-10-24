Khagrachhari blockade: Protesters set tyres alight, place logs on roads

A half-day road and waterway blockade has disrupted transport services in Khagrachhari and Rangamati following allegations of attacks on protesters in Sajek.

The blockade, called by the Chhatra-Janata Sangram Parishad, began on Saturday morning, halting long-distance bus services between Khagrachhari and destinations including Dhaka and Chattogram.

Protesters set tyres alight near the Fire Service station in Khagrachhari town and placed logs and burning tyres at several points along the Khagrachhari-Chattogram Highway, Panchhari road and Sajek road.

Traffic was also light across the district's nine Upazilas.

No major incidents were reported in the morning, while the army and police remained on alert to maintain order.

Security personnel patrolled different parts of the town. Protesters who had set up roadblocks at several locations fled when army personnel approached.

The disruption left many passengers stranded.

Businessman Md Bayezid, who had travelled from Magura, said he was unable to find transport to Marishya.

"I came from Magura. I need to go to Marishya, but I found out about the blockade after arriving here. How am I supposed to travel 50km? I am in serious trouble. I cannot find any vehicle," he said.

Local resident Ganesh Tripura said he urgently needed to travel to Matiranga but could not find transport.

"I urgently need to go to Matiranga, but no vehicles are going there. We do not want this kind of blockade. We want peace," he said.

Tourist Dewan Oishi said she had been stranded for three days after being unable to travel to Sajek.

"I came to Khagrachhari town on Wednesday mainly to visit Sajek. As Sajek was closed, I also went to Rangamati town and then returned to Khagrachhari. Today, I heard that there is another blockade here until noon. I have not been able to visit Sajek. I will return to Dhaka once the blockade ends," she said.

Khagrachhari Sadar Police Station chief Md Kai Kislu said police were working to keep the situation under control.

Police were deployed at several locations, including Chengi Square, Swanirvar, Zero Mile and Alutila, along with two mobile teams.

"We escorted buses arriving from Dhaka overnight into Khagrachhari," Kislu said.