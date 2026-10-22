October 22, 2026

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Two Bangladeshi expatriates injured in attack on Saudi airport

One is from Cumilla, while the other hails from Noakhali

Two Bangladeshi expatriates injured in attack on Saudi airport
Photo: King Fahd International Airport website

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 22 Oct 2026, 08:07 PM

Updated : 22 Oct 2026, 08:07 PM

Two Bangladeshi expatriates have been injured in an attack targeting King Fahd International Airport in Saudi Arabia’s Dammam.

Two Indian nationals were reportedly killed in the Wednesday night attack, with news of their deaths emerging in the media on Thursday morning.

Saudi media reports said the injured also included two Indians, two Yemenis, one Saudi national and one Nepali.

All the injured were admitted to hospital, with several reported to be in critical condition.

The injured Bangladeshis have been identified as Sajal Chandra Das from Cumilla and Mohammad Abdur Rahim from Noakhali.

In a statement on Thursday, the expatriates’ welfare ministry said both were receiving treatment at Saudi German Hospital in Dammam.

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