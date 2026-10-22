Two killed in strike on Dammam airport as Houthis claim attacks on Saudi

An attack on Saudi Arabia’s King Fahd International Airport in Dammam has killed two people and wounded eight, with airport operations returning to normal, the kingdom’s civil aviation authority has said.

The dead were a Saudi national and an Indian resident, the General Authority of Civil Aviation said on Thursday, a day after the attack, Al Jazeera reports.

The violence has spread beyond the airport. Al Jazeera cited the Saudi energy ministry saying two people were killed on Wednesday when air defences intercepted a drone targeting a facility at Saudi Aramco’s Shaybah oilfield.

The attacks come amid an intensifying conflict involving Yemen’s Houthi group, also known as Ansar Allah, and the internationally recognised government backed by Saudi Arabia.

The Houthis claimed on Thursday to have carried out multiple attacks on Saudi infrastructure over the previous 48 hours.

They said their targets included King Fahd airport, Abha International Airport, the Saudi defence ministry in Riyadh and Saudi Aramco facilities in Yanbu, according to Al Jazeera.

The Saudi-led coalition said it had intercepted and destroyed four drones in the Riyadh and Medina regions.

Reuters, citing sources, reported that Saudi Aramco had ordered staff to leave its headquarters in Dhahran, which was hit in a Houthi attack earlier this month.

The reported evacuation followed a US State Department order for diplomats and their families to leave American missions in Saudi Arabia.

US officials also told Reuters that plans were under way to withdraw family members from several other US missions in the region.

The US Embassy in Riyadh had issued a security alert on Wednesday warning of possible further Houthi attacks.

The latest violence follows deadly incidents at Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport earlier this month.

Saudi authorities reported one death and 11 injuries from a projectile strike on Oct 11, and 12 deaths and more than 300 injuries in a separate attack on Oct 10.