Three more flights from Dhaka cancelled after blast at Riyadh airport

Large plume of black smoke rises from the fuel storage area at King Khalid International Airport, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Sept 19, 2026. Picture taken with a mobile phone. REUTERS/Stringer

Large plume of black smoke rises from the fuel storage area at King Khalid International Airport, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Sept 19, 2026. Picture taken with a mobile phone. REUTERS/Stringer

Three more flights from Dhaka to the Saudi Arabian capital have been cancelled following an attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh,

The Bangladesh Civil Aviation Authority (CAAB) confirmed the cancellations in a message on Sunday.

Two Biman Bangladesh Airlines flights bound for Saudi Arabia had been cancelled from Dhaka on Saturday. The total number of cancelled flights has now risen to five.

Meanwhile, Saudi authorities have reported that 12 people, including two Bangladeshis, were killed and more than 300 injured in the attack by Yemen's Houthi rebels.

Saturday's attack was the third by the Iran-backed Houthis on King Khalid International Airport, Reuters reported.

The attack was part of a series of strikes the Houthis began carrying out against Saudi Arabia this summer, the news agency said.

Saudi civil aviation authorities said the dead included two Bangladeshis, four Saudi nationals and one citizen each of the United States, Jordan, Palestine, Syria, Sudan and Egypt.

The latest toll puts the number of injured at 309.

King Khalid International Airport has come under attack twice more in the past week, leaving four people dead and several others injured. An aircraft was also severely damaged in one of the incidents.

In a separate message on Sunday, citing Saudi authorities, CAAB said Riyadh airport had been declared closed until 3am early Monday.

The number of cancelled flights could rise further as a result of the closure.