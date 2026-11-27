Israel threatens to displace 1 million Gazans as Hamas weighs response to attacks

A boy looks on as Palestinians inspect the site of an apartment hit by an Israeli airstrike at the al-Shati (Beach) refugee camp in Gaza City November 25, 2026. REUTERS

A boy looks on as Palestinians inspect the site of an apartment hit by an Israeli airstrike at the al-Shati (Beach) refugee camp in Gaza City November 25, 2026. REUTERS

Israel has threatened to launch a fresh military offensive that would displace one million Palestinians in Gaza unless Hamas disarms, as the Palestinian group weighs its response to mounting Israeli attacks despite a year-old ceasefire.

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz issued the warning on Thursday as Palestinian medics reported that at least 10 people had been killed in Israeli attacks across Gaza, according to Reuters.

In a post on X, Katz said Israeli forces would disarm Hamas through a renewed offensive if the group refused to surrender its weapons voluntarily, forcing a million Palestinians to move south, Arab News reports.

The threat comes amid a deadlock over the implementation of US President Donald Trump's peace plan for Gaza.

Palestinian Majd Abuelouf is assisted during the funeral of his father, Mohammad Abuelouf, a senior Hamas security official who was killed in an Israeli airstrike, according to the Gaza Health Ministry, in Gaza City November 25, 2026. REUTERS

According to The Times of Israel, Hamas agreed in July to a disarmament roadmap envisaging the gradual surrender of its weapons alongside a phased Israeli military withdrawal.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, however, has insisted that Hamas must completely disarm before Israeli forces begin withdrawing.

Hamas Weighs Response

Hamas chief Khalil al-Hayya said the group would consult other Palestinian factions on how to respond to Israel's continued attacks, Reuters reports.

“The equation of killing and blockade cannot be accepted under the (ceasefire) agreement,” he said.

Among those killed was Khaled Abu Nada, a member of Hamas' political office who served as Gaza's deputy education minister.

His wife was killed in the same airstrike in Deir al-Balah in central Gaza.

The Israeli military accused Abu Nada of managing Hamas' financial network and directing funds towards its military activities.

Hamas confirmed his death and membership of its political office but did not immediately respond to the other Israeli allegations.

Abu Nada was the third senior Hamas figure killed by Israel since Tuesday.

Netanyahu said Israeli forces had killed around 80 Hamas militants over the past month and vowed to continue targeting the group's leadership.

Hamas condemned the killings as violations of the ceasefire agreement and international law.

Mounting Toll on Children

The escalation comes amid growing concerns over the impact of Israeli attacks on Palestinian children.

Gaza's education ministry said on Wednesday that at least 16 schoolchildren had been killed since the beginning of November, according to The Guardian.

Among them were two sisters, aged 13 and 15, killed alongside their parents in an airstrike in Gaza City on Wednesday. Their father was a senior Hamas security official.

The ministry has accused Israel of systematically targeting the Palestinian education system.

Ceasefire Under Strain

The US-brokered ceasefire, which came into effect in October 2025, has largely halted full-scale fighting but failed to end the violence or secure Hamas' disarmament.

At least 1,600 Palestinians and five Israeli soldiers have been killed since the ceasefire was agreed, Reuters reported, citing separate Palestinian and Israeli tallies.

Israeli forces now control around two-thirds of Gaza, compared with just over half when the ceasefire took effect.

In a report seen by Reuters on Nov 18, Trump's Board of Peace, the body overseeing the implementation of his Gaza peace plan, accused both Israel and Hamas of failing to meet their commitments and warned that the ceasefire was in danger of collapse.