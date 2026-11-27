54 Awami League activists among 517 arrested across Dhaka in 24 hours

Police have arrested 517 people, including 54 leaders and activists of the Awami League, whose activities are banned, in the space of 24 hours.

The Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) disclosed the figures in a media statement on Friday morning.

It said 51 cases were filed with various police stations across the capital during the same period.

Of those arrested, 21 were detained by the DMP's Ramna Division, 47 by Lalbagh, 80 by Wari, 57 by Motijheel, 76 by Tejgaon, 146 by Mirpur, 45 by Gulshan and 41 by Uttara.

The Detective Branch arrested three people, while the Special Response Unit arrested one.

During the operations, police recovered a foreign-made pistol, a magazine, four rounds of ammunition, an unexploded crude bomb and fragments of four detonated crude bombs.

The DMP also reported the seizure of 12.7kg of cannabis, 9,158 yaba tablets and a bus, as well as the rescue of one victim.