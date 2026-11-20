As many as 474 people have been arrested in Dhaka in 24 hours, police say, with 124 reportedly belonging to the Awami League and its affiliates, whose activities are banned.

The arrests were made in drives across the capital, and 48 cases were filed in the same period, Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) said in a statement on Friday.

Law enforcers have stepped up operations after recent Awami League programmes and violence in different areas.

Patrols and checkpoints have been tightened to prevent crude bomb blasts and vehicle arson.

Police say the block raids and combing drives are "targeting members of the banned groups and those involved in sabotage”.