Police have arrested 565 people in a 24-hour drive across Dhaka, including 71 members of the Awami League and its student wing, Bangladesh Chhatra League.

The activities of the Awami League remain banned, while the Chhatra League faces an outright ban.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) disclosed the figures in a statement on Wednesday.

Of those arrested, 50 were from the Ramna Division, 70 from Lalbagh, 91 from Wari, 58 from Motijheel, 68 from Tejgaon, 143 from Mirpur, 29 from Gulshan and 55 from Uttara.

Another person was arrested by the Detective Branch of police.

During the operation, police seized two unexploded crude bombs, fragments of six exploded crude bombs, 6,871 yaba pills, 2.1kg of cannabis, 117 packets of heroin, nine bottles of Eskuf syrup, an autorickshaw, 29 torches, 1.75 litres of kerosene, 11 mobile phones and Tk 3,400 in cash.

The raids were conducted across the jurisdictions of different police stations in Dhaka on Tuesday, leading to the arrests and recovery of the suspected explosives and drugs.

The DMP said legal proceedings against those arrested are under way.