Tarique hands over Tk 30mn in grants to Christians for Christmas

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has handed over Tk 30 million in grants to the Christian community before Christmas, its main religious festival.

He presented the cheque to representatives of the Christian community at the Secretariat on Wednesday, Deputy Press Secretary Shahadat Shadhin told bdnews24.com.

Tarique raised the grant by Tk 10 million from last year's Tk 20 million allocation, he said.

The money is being provided from the prime minister's relief and welfare fund through the Ministry of Religious Affairs.

Christians will celebrate Christmas on Dec 25.