Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has directed all ruling party MPs to attend parliament regularly and take part in daily proceedings until the current session ends.

The directive, signed by Chief Whip Md Nurul Islam Moni on Sunday, also urges MPs currently abroad to return to the country promptly and join the fourth session of the 13th Parliament.

The session began on Nov 9 and is scheduled to run until Nov 18, according to the Parliamentary Business Advisory Committee.

Sittings were initially set for 4:20pm every day except Friday and Saturday, but the time was later moved to 4:15pm.

A total of 174 questions have been submitted to the prime minister and 3,577 to other ministers.

Three ordinances issued after the third session are also due to be placed before parliament.