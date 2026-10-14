Fakhrul calls first parliament session as president, set for Nov 9

The fourth session of the 13th parliament will begin at 3:30pm on Monday, Nov 9.

President Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir summoned the session on Wednesday.

It will be the first session of parliament called by Fakhrul since he assumed office as president.

The announcement was made in a notice issued by the Legislative Wing-1 of the Parliament Secretariat on Wednesday.

The notice said the president, exercising the powers conferred on him under Article 72(1) of the Constitution, had summoned the fourth session of the 13th parliament to convene at 3:30pm on Nov 9 in the parliament chamber at the National Parliament Building in Dhaka’s Sher-e-Bangla Nagar.

Fakhrul was sworn in as Bangladesh’s 23rd president on Aug 21. He was elected president by members of parliament the previous day.

Before Fakhrul assumed the presidency, then acting president Hafiz Uddin Ahmad had summoned the third session of the 13th parliament on Aug 11.

The third session ended on Sept 10. The session, which began on Aug 27, had nine sittings.

On the final day of the session, Speaker Hafiz read out President Fakhrul’s order proroguing parliament.

Six bills were tabled and six were passed during the third session. A total of 35 parliamentary committees were formed or reconstituted, while one special committee was also reconstituted.

Lawmakers submitted 144 questions for Prime Minister Tarique Rahman during the session, of which he answered 15.

Another 2,676 questions were submitted for ministers of various ministries, with 1,678 of them answered.

The second session of the 13th parliament, also known as the budget session, began on Jun 7 and ended on Jul 15 after 26 working days. Ten government bills were passed during the session.

The proposed budget for the 2026-27 fiscal year was presented on Jun 11 and passed on Jun 30.

The first session of the 13th parliament began on Mar 12 and ended on Apr 30. A total of 94 bills were passed during its 25 working days.

Under Article 72(1) of the Constitution, the president summons a session of parliament on the written advice of the prime minister and determines the time and place of its first sitting.

Except in circumstances specifically provided for in the Constitution, no more than 60 days may elapse between the end of one session of parliament and the first sitting of the next.

Accordingly, the fourth session will begin on Nov 9, exactly 60 days after the third session ended.