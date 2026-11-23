Speaker Hafiz Uddin Ahmad has left Dhaka for Islamabad with a six-member parliamentary delegation at the invitation of Pakistan National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq.

He departed from Shahjalal International Airport at 1:40pm on Monday, according to the Parliament Secretariat.

The delegation includes lawmakers Nasser Rahman, Jahrat Adib Chowdhury, Humam Quader Chowdhury, Md Nazibur Rahman and Nilufer Chowdhury.

The Secretariat said the delegation, headed by Hafiz Uddin, would return to Bangladesh on Nov 29.

On Nov 1, Pakistani High Commissioner to Bangladesh Imran Haider paid a courtesy call on Hafiz at the parliament building.

During the meeting, they discussed boosting parliamentary ties, forming friendship groups, and exchanging delegations.

They also discussed training officials and employees of Bangladesh's Parliament Secretariat at Pakistan's legislature, the Majlis-e-Shoora.

Hafiz thanked the Pakistani government for supporting Jahrat Adib, chair of the parliamentary standing committee on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in her bid to become a member of the Inter-Parliamentary Union's executive committee at its 153rd assembly in Tanzania.

On Mar 13, Ayaz Sadiq congratulated Hafiz on his election as speaker of Bangladesh's parliament.

The two speakers also spoke over the phone, during which Ayaz formally invited Hafiz Uddin to visit Pakistan.

Pakistan's newspaper The News reported on Monday that Hafiz Uddin is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq and Senate Chairman Yousuf Raza Gillani during the visit.