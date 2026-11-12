November 12, 2026

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Speaker proposes mandating one-third female candidates instead of reserved seats

No-one should be barred from contesting elections due to a lack of funds, he says

Speaker proposes mandating one-third female candidates instead of reserved seats

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 12 Nov 2026, 09:25 PM

Updated : 12 Nov 2026, 09:25 PM

Speaker Hafiz Uddin Ahmad has proposed abolishing the reserved parliamentary seats for women, suggesting instead that political parties be required to allocate one-third of their nominations to female candidates.

Speaking on Thursday at the launch of the All-Party Parliamentary Caucus for Disadvantaged People in Dhaka, he said political parties must be required to allocate one-third of their election nominations to women.

Bangladesh now has many capable female leaders with the ability to contest and win direct elections, he added.

Drawing on his 40-year political career, Hafiz Uddin said the plight of disadvantaged communities persists due to the selfishness of politicians and their disconnect from the public.

He said: "The fact that we are lagging behind today, and that so many people remain disadvantaged -- we politicians are responsible for this, and no-one else."

Criticising the self-serving nature of politicians, he added: "Those of us in politics, once elected, given privileges, or even handed a party post, become overly preoccupied with securing personal benefits.

“We do not always maintain interest or sincerity towards disadvantaged people -- this is deeply regrettable."

Emphasising the need for electoral reform, he said the Election Commission must ensure that financial constraints do not prevent anyone from standing for office.

He also urged halting the influence of black money in polls.

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