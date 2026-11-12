November 12, 2026

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Hamza Choudhury becomes first Bangladeshi player to earn eFootball’s ‘Epic’ honour

Konami tribute places the midfielder player among celebrated national-team stars, giving Bangladeshi fans a new reason to celebrate

Hamza Choudhury becomes first Bangladeshi player to earn eFootball’s ‘Epic’ honour

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 12 Nov 2026, 08:58 PM

Updated : 12 Nov 2026, 09:56 PM

Hamza Choudhury has made history off the pitch, becoming the first Bangladeshi footballer to receive an official Epic card in Konami’s popular video game eFootball.

The Japanese gaming giant unveiled the special card on Thursday under its National Legends campaign, placing the 29-year-old midfielder among celebrated international stars.

Bangladeshi players have appeared in the game’s standard roster before, but none had received an Epic card, a top-tier honour reserved for standout players and memorable national-team careers.

The recognition comes during a landmark period for Hamza, who switched international allegiance to represent Bangladesh. The Sheffield United midfielder has quickly become a key figure in the national side.

He recently helped Bangladesh top their SAFF Championship group unbeaten and reach the semi-finals.

The card has sparked excitement among the country’s football and gaming fans, who can now add a homegrown star to their virtual line-ups.

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