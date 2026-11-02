November 03, 2026

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Batters De Zorzi, Hamza return to South Africa Test squad

The two-match series will open in Johannesburg on Nov 15, with the return Test scheduled for Centurion

Batters De Zorzi, Hamza return to South Africa Test squad
Cricket - 2025 ICC World Test Championship Final - South Africa v Australia - Lord's Cricket Ground, London, Britain - Jun 13, 2025 South Africa's Kagiso Rabada appeals successfully for the LBW wicket of Australia's Nathan Lyon Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers/File Photo

Reuters

Published : 02 Nov 2026, 11:27 PM

Updated : 02 Nov 2026, 11:27 PM

South Africa have named batters Tony de Zorzi and Zubayr Hamza in their squad for the two-match home Test series against Bangladesh, but seamer Lungi Ngidi remains sidelined by injury.

De Zorzi has recovered from a hamstring problem that kept him out of the recent 2-1 series win over Australia. Hamza won the last of his eight Test caps against New Zealand in 2024.

Fast bowler Anrich Nortje has recovered from the groin injury that kept him out of the third Test against Australia, and is part of a pace attack including Dane Paterson and Kagiso Rabada, and all-rounders Corbin Bosch, Marco Jansen and Wiaan Mulder.

Ngidi's hamstring injury meant he was not considered for selection by South Africa, whose series win over Australia took them to the top of the Test world rankings for the first time since 2016.

"Traditionally, surfaces on the Highveld favour pace and bounce, although we have seen the Wanderers offer some assistance to spin in recent times. So with that in mind, there will be greater focus on our seam-bowling options," South Africa coach Shukri Conrad said.

The first Test is at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg from Nov 15-19, and the second at Centurion Park in Pretoria.

South Africa squad: Temba Bavuma (captain), Marques Ackerman, Matthew Breetzke, Corbin Bosch, Tony de Zorzi, Simon Harmer, Zubayr Hamza, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Anrich Nortje, Dane Paterson, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton.

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