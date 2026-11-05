November 05, 2026

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Bangladesh-US trade reached $12.67bn in FY26, says Speaker Hafiz Uddin

The speaker has called on American firms to explore energy prospects in the Bay of Bengal

Bangladesh-US trade reached $12.67bn in FY26, says Speaker Hafiz Uddin

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 05 Nov 2026, 02:57 PM

Updated : 05 Nov 2026, 02:57 PM

Two-way trade between Bangladesh and the United States reached $12.67 billion in the 2025-26 fiscal year, Parliament Speaker Hafiz Uddin Ahmad has said.

Describing the US as Bangladesh's largest single export destination and a crucial strategic economic partner, the speaker confirmed Washington remains the country's second-largest overall trading partner.

Speaking on Thursday at the opening of the 30th US Trade Show organised by the American Chamber of Commerce in Bangladesh (AmCham) at a Dhaka hotel, Hafiz called on US firms to explore oil and gas in coastal areas and the Bay of Bengal, citing over 7 trillion cubic feet of proven gas reserves in his Bhola constituency.

US President Donald Trump announced steep tariffs on Apr 2, 2025, including 37 percent on Bangladesh, later cut to 20 percent from Aug 1.

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After nine months of talks, the then interim government signed the Agreement on Reciprocal Trade (ART) on Feb 9, three days before the national election.

The deal trimmed the rate to 19 percent and exempted garments made from US cotton and man-made fibre.

Dhaka pledged to buy $3.7 billion of farm goods, $15 billion of energy products over 15 years, 14 Boeing jets and military equipment.

The US Supreme Court struck down the tariffs on Feb 20, but Dhaka has not moved to scrap the deal.

Bilateral goods trade was about $10.6 billion in 2024 and $11.9 billion in 2025, with exports of $9.5 billion and imports of $2.4 billion.

Imports from the US hit $1.896 billion in January-June, with the second quarter’s $1.29 billion more than double the first’s $605.6 million, a rise of 113.11 percent.

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Environment Minister Abdul Awal Mintoo, a former FBCCI president, also spoke at the event. He pledged a “one-stop service” to streamline business permits for US investors.

US Ambassador to Bangladesh Brent Christensen, also at the event, described the moment as an exciting era for bilateral ties.

Transparent procurement, timely payments and labour rights protection remain vital for long-term confidence, he said.

AmCham President Syed Ershad Ahmed said US companies have invested nearly $5 billion in Bangladesh.

Guaranteeing energy security remains critical for future growth, he added.

The three-day trade show features 36 companies across 63 booths, including Chevron, ExxonMobil, Caterpillar and MetLife.

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