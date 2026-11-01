DB arrests retired army officer Abdul Hafiz

The Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s Detective Branch (DB) has arrested retired major Khandaker Abdul Hafiz over allegations of involvement in activities against state security and the BDR massacre.

He was arrested in Dhaka's Banani area on Saturday night.

DB chief Shafiqul Islam told bdnews24.com on Sunday morning, “He is now in DB custody.”

DMP Deputy Commissioner (Media) Aktar Hossain said Hafiz was taken into custody from Banani and is being questioned.

Responding to a question, he said a case could be filed against Hafiz over allegations of engaging in anti-state activities.

Before the ninth parliamentary election, on Sept 6, 2008, Hafiz and several other former military officers formally joined the Awami League by presenting flowers to the party’s then acting president, Zillur Rahman.