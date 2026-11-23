Fugitives will be arrested if they cross border into Bangladesh: Mymensingh BGB sector commander

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) will arrest any controversial fugitive or absconding accused who attempts to enter Bangladesh by crossing the border, said Colonel Mohammad Nasir Uddin, sector commander of the BGB’s Mymensingh Sector.

“I want to make it clear that if any controversial fugitive or absconding accused attempts to enter Bangladesh by crossing the border, they will be arrested,” he said.

He made the remarks while briefing reporters on the overall border security situation at a media briefing held at the Mymensingh Sector Headquarters on Monday morning.

[Updates to follow]