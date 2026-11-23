NCP top brass sits down with Tarique at Secretariat

The top leadership of the National Citizen Party (NCP) has sat down with Prime Minister Tarique Rahman for talks.

The meeting got under way at 1:20pm on Monday at the Secretariat, according to Atikur Rahman Ruman, additional press secretary to the prime minister.

The NCP delegation comprises Convenor Nahid Islam, Member Secretary Akhter Hossen, Senior Joint Convenor Hasnat Abdullah and Joint Convenor and Political Council member Akram Hossain.

The exchange of views is taking place against the backdrop of bomb blasts, arson and violence in different parts of Bangladesh.

Nahid returned home from the UK on Sunday evening.