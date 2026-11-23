Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan is set to take on a new role as a producer, joining hands with filmmaker Karan Johar for an upcoming monster thriller titled “Kaaliya”.

The film was announced on Saturday, Nov 22, coinciding with Kartik's 35th birthday. Directed by Sandeep Modi, it is scheduled for a theatrical release on May 5, 2028, Indian broadcaster NDTV reports.

The project will explore Indian folklore and mythology, drawing on stories and beliefs from different parts of the country's heartland. It will also mark Dharma Productions' entry into the monster thriller genre.

Sharing an announcement video on social media, Karan Johar wrote, “Shri Krishna sent it away. We humans brought it back.”

“Kaaliya” is presented by Dharma Productions and Dopamine Studios. It is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Somen Mishra, Marijke deSouza and Kartik Aaryan.

Details of the film's storyline and the remaining cast have yet to be announced.

For Sandeep Modi, the film will mark his debut as a director of a Hindi feature film for theatrical release. He has previously directed popular web series including “The Night Manager” and “Aarya”.

Meanwhile, Kartik has several projects lined up for release over the next two years.

His fantasy comedy “Naagzilla: Naag Lok Ka Pehla Kaand” is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on Feb 12, 2027.

He will also star opposite Sreeleela in an untitled film, which is set for release on Apr 30, 2027.

Another upcoming project, “Ladaku”, directed by Kabir Khan, is based on real-life events and is scheduled for release on Jun 18, 2027. The film will also mark Kartik's debut as a producer and is backed by Birla Studios, Kabir Khan Entertainment and Dopamine Studios.

Kartik will next be seen in “Captain India”, an aviation drama directed by Shimit Amin. Inspired by a real-life rescue mission, the film will feature him as a pilot leading an evacuation operation. It is scheduled to be released on Aug 13, 2027.