The Supreme Court’s Appellate Division has suspended the High Court's order barring admission tests at all public universities in the country, including Dhaka University, until Dec 31, clearing the way for the exams.

A full bench of the Appellate Division headed by Chief Justice Zubayer Rahman Chowdhury made the decision on Monday.

After the order, Dhaka University lawyer Joynal Abedin told bdnews24.com: "The Appellate Division has suspended the High Court's stay order on admission tests and disposed of the petition. Now, there is no obstacle to taking the tests before Dec 31."

On Wednesday, the High Court ordered the suspension of admission tests at all public universities in the country, including Dhaka University, until Dec 31.

The state and Dhaka University authorities moved the Chamber Court against that order on Thursday.

That day, Justice Md Rezaul Haque of the chamber court did not stay the High Court order, but sent the matter for a hearing in front of the full bench of the Appellate Division headed by the chief justice.

After the hearing in the chamber court, Attorney General Ruhul Quddus Kazal said that as autonomous institutions, Dhaka University and other universities wish to continue their admission tests and related activities according to their rules, so that the academic year is not disrupted and students are not deprived of education.

He asked why meritorious students should wait.

The attorney general also questioned the admissibility of the writ petition, noting that the writ petitioner is not an examinee, or the parent or guardian of an examinee. Instead, the petitioner has a political identity and that matter has been presented to the court.

The Writ

On Nov 9, the University Grants Commission (UGC) held a meeting with the vice-chancellors of public universities in the country. During the meeting, it was decided that the admissions process for the first-year undergraduate (honours) admission test for the 2026-27 academic year will start from January and a plan was made to hold the tests from February.

Although some affiliated universities postponed the admission test at the request of the UGC, Dhaka University maintained its decision to start its admission tests from Dec 5, as per its previously announced schedule.

Later, Supreme Court lawyer Kamrun Nahar Mahmud filed a writ petition in the High Court challenging the non-compliance with the UGC decision. After the initial hearing of the writ, the High Court ordered the tests suspended.

The results of the Higher Secondary Certificate and equivalent examinations were published on Oct 31. The pass rate in the 11 general education boards was 52.12 percent.

Of the total 1.2 million candidates, 646,685 passed and 594,113 failed. Of those who failed, 422,905 failed in one or two subjects.

Supplementary examinations are being organised for the failed students. In addition, 291,209 students from 11 boards who did not get the desired results applied for re-examination of 1,087,413 papers as of Nov 8. The government has set a target of publishing the results of re-examination and supplementary examinations by Dec 31.