The Banff Mountain Film Festival is once again bringing stories of thrills and adventure to Dhaka.

The screenings of the international adventure film event will begin at 4pm on Friday, Nov 27 at the Liberation War Museum in Dhaka’s Agargaon.

In a media statement, the organisers said that this year’s edition will feature special events such as the presentation of the Royal Bengal Tiger Adventure Award and the publication of books on adventure, alongside the international film screenings.

Several international films on adventure, mountaineering, trail-running, cycling and skiing will be screened at this year’s edition.

Notable screenings include the American trail-running film “The Finisher: Jasmin Paris and the Barkley Marathons”, Josh Lowell’s climbing film “Reel Rock: Riders on the Storm”, the French mountain biking adventure “Mandala” and the Canadian skiing film “Cold Call”.

The Royal Bengal Tiger Adventure Award will be presented for the first time at this year’s festival to recognise individuals who have made significant contributions to adventure and outdoor activities in the country.

In addition, endurance athlete Mohammad Shamsuzzaman Arafat’s photography-based coffee-table book, “ENDURE – Chasing the Impossible”, will be released at the event.

The book contains stories and pictures of Arafat’s various thrilling expeditions, including the Ironman competition, Boston and Berlin marathons, the Bhutan Snowman Race and Bangla Channel swimming.

The world tour of the film festival is organised in different countries with selected films from the main festival held in Banff, Canada. The festival has been organised in Bangladesh since 2010 by the volunteer organisation Kewkradong Bangladesh.

Although the festival is open to everyone, interested people must register in advance online at the Kewkradong Bangladesh website as seats are limited.