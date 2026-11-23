Mauricio Pochettino insisted Manchester United's players had shown fight and commitment despite a humiliating 4-0 defeat at Liverpool in his first game in charge, rejecting suggestions the club's dire start to the season pointed towards a relegation battle.

United remain 19th in the Premier League table with one win from 11 games after a crushing loss at Anfield on Sunday, where Leny Yoro's eighth-minute red card left the visitors facing an uphill struggle for more than 80 minutes.

"We need to accept the reality and we need to be responsible, we need to be united, we need to be all together," Pochettino said, when asked what he had learned about the size of the task facing him.

"What I learned from my players is that they like to fight, they commit with the team, with the club, and of course they want to win games. They want to make the effort.

"Today was a test that, for me, is very positive. After eight minutes, 10 men, red card, concede the goal in this action and then 80 minutes to play. Do you think that it's easy?"

The defeat was the joint heaviest for a United manager in his first match in charge, according to Opta, equalling the 4-0 loss to Bolton Wanderers suffered by Lal Hilditch in 1926.

The Argentine, who was hired after the sacking of Michael Carrick and arrived in Manchester only on Wednesday after a stint with the United States national team, said the dismissal of Yoro fundamentally altered the contest and repeatedly returned to the sending-off when assessing his side's performance.

"Even the best team in the world playing like this in this situation, in our circumstance, maybe concede four goals or maybe more."

Pochettino also questioned the decision itself, arguing that Liverpool striker Alexander Isak did not have the ball under control when Yoro brought him down.

‘Applauding Rubbish’

Former United captain Roy Keane was among those unimpressed by attempts to find positives in the defeat, questioning why the United supporters still in the stadium at the final whistle applauded the players.

"Fans are applauding the players, applauding what? Applauding rubbish," Keane said. "When do the players take responsibility for some of the decision making?

"Liverpool should have scored eight or nine. I feel like swearing."

Pochettino, however, refused to dwell on criticism or wider questions about United's defensive record after the team conceded four goals for the third time this season across all competitions.

"It's painful because it's 4-0 at the end and you lose the game. But you need to (consider) the circumstances," he said. "We are not going to lose more than one game how we lose today. We have a lot of work to do."

With a Champions League trip to Portugal to face Sporting on Wednesday, Pochettino said his message in the dressing room was simple.

"They are very, very, very low," he said. "But I said, 'head up, and we need to keep working, be concentrated, try to go to Portugal and try to win the game'."