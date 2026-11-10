November 10, 2026

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Mauricio Pochettino favoured to be next Man U manager: report

Man United are reportedly considering sacking manager Carrick after the squad slipped to 18th place in the Premier League

Mauricio Pochettino favoured to be next Man U manager: report
Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 32 - United States v Bosnia and Herzegovina - San Francisco Bay Area Stadium, Santa Clara, California, US - Jul 1, 2026 US coach Mauricio Pochettino acknowledges the fans after the match. REUTERS

Reuters

Published : 10 Nov 2026, 11:17 AM

Updated : 10 Nov 2026, 11:50 AM

United States men's national team coach Mauricio Pochettino is the top candidate to be the next Manchester United manager, ESPN reported on Monday.

Manchester United reportedly are considering firing manager Michael Carrick after the squad has slipped to 18th in the Premier League table with a 4-4 draw against Aston Villa on Sunday.

The Red Devils are winless (three losses, five draws) in the league since Aug 30. With one victory and eight points through 10 games, they are off to their worst-ever Premier League start.

Pochettino, 54, coached Tottenham, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain before joining the USMNT in 2024.

In August, the Argentine had his contract extended until 2030 after leading the US to the round of 16 at the World Cup.

Per ESPN, Manchester United's hierarchy also are considering former Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe for the position, as well as former Ipswich Town coach Kieran McKenna and former German national team coach Julian Nagelsmann.

Nagelsmann resigned following Germany's elimination in the round of 32 at the World Cup in July.

Manchester United's next match is at Liverpool on Nov 22 following an international break this week.

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