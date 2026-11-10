Minibus set ablaze, crude bombs explode at several locations in Manikganj

A parked minibus has reportedly been set on fire in Manikganj, while 10 to 15 crude bomb explosions have been reported at several locations across the town.

No casualties have been reported in these incidents.

The minibus was set on fire near Nabin Cinema Hall and a police box at the Manikganj bus terminal along the Dhaka-Aricha highway around 12:30am on Monday, said Manikganj Sadar Police Station chief Md Monir Hossain.

[Updates to follow]