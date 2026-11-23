US dollar banknotes are seen in this illustration taken Mar 24, 2026. REUTERS

US dollar banknotes are seen in this illustration taken Mar 24, 2026. REUTERS

The dollar eased off its highest in 19 months in Asian trade on Monday as investor confidence recovered after a selloff last week and traders pared bets that the Federal Reserve could hike interest rates aggressively at its meeting next month.

The euro was up 0.1 percent at $1.0985, while the British pound was 0.1percent firmer at $1.3111, both up for a second day.

"Two weeks ago, hawkish Federal Reserve rhetoric pushed US yields higher and lifted the USD against developed-market currencies," OCBC analysts wrote in a note. "Over the past week, however, the rates shock evolved into a growth shock."

The New Zealand dollar fluctuated between gains and losses, last down 0.1 percent at $0.5468, falling for a 10th day and reaching its weakest since the midst of the global financial crisis in March 2009.

"Most of the weakness in the kiwi this year does seem to reflect the adverse shift in rate differentials, but the latest leg down looks like more of a traditional 'risk-off' move based on the developments in the stock market," said Thomas Mathews, head of markets for Asia Pacific at Capital Economics in Wellington.

The kiwi's Australian counterpart was 0.4 percent stronger at $0.66415, rebounding after nine consecutive days of loss.

The US dollar was 0.3 percent stronger against the yen at 158.95 yen as a safe-haven bid for the Japanese currency eased, with markets in the country closed for a holiday on Monday.

The US dollar index, which measures the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was down 0.1 percent at 103.72, retreating further from a high last Thursday that was its strongest since April 2025, prior to the "Liberation Day" tariff announcement.

"We expect the USD to continue to outperform," said Eric Robertsen, global head of foreign exchange, rates and credit research at Standard Chartered in Dubai, citing the interest rate differentials, signs of strong productivity gains in the US economy and a relative decline in political risk compared to other countries such as France.

"If global risk aversion were to pick up, the USD should benefit as well," he said.

After last week's market rout, aggressive action from the Fed to fight inflation looks to be off the table.

Fed funds futures are pricing an implied 93.5percent probability of a 25-basis-point hike at the US central bank's December 8-9 policy meeting, compared with a 6.5percent chance of a hold, according to the CME Group's FedWatch tool. A larger 50-basis-point increase, seen as carrying an 11.5 percent likelihood a week ago, is now completely priced out.

"December Fed tightening expectations have eased slightly but remain firmly intact," MUFG analysts wrote in a note. "US PCE inflation on Wednesday is a key near-term catalyst: a softer print could reinforce the decline in US yields and offer Asia FX some relief, while an upside surprise would leave several regional FX under renewed downside pressure."

Cryptocurrencies extended a rebound from a sharp drop on Friday, with bitcoin up 0.6 percent at $61,228.70 and ether 0.7 percent higher at $1,729.76.