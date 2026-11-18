High Court orders halt to admission tests at all public universities until Dec 31

The High Court has ordered all public universities in Bangladesh, including Dhaka University, to suspend admission tests until Dec 31.

The bench of Justices Ahmed Sohel and SM Iftekhar Uddin Mahmud passed the order on Wednesday after an initial hearing on a petition filed by lawyer Kamrun Nahar.

Deputy Attorney General Md Mohsin Kabir confirmed the order to bdnews24.com, saying the government would hold tests within a month for students who failed their Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) exams.

“The High Court has ordered the suspension to ensure that no such tests are held in the meantime. No admission tests can be held during this period,” he said.