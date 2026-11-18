Traffic movement has been disrupted on the Gopalganj-Tungipara road as protesters have blocked it at seven points along the route.

The blockade began at 7:30pm on Tuesday and continued into Wednesday.

According to locals, leaders and activists of the Awami League and the banned Bangladesh Chhatra League are enforcing the blockade.

Since the morning, blockades have been reported at Nilfa Bazar intersection, Ramchandrapur (Rowshanpur), Singipara, Malliker Math, Notun Bazar, Patgati Bus Stand and Chowrangi intersection.

One of the protesters at the Nilfa Bazar intersection said vehicles belonging to law enforcingagencies and buses were being barred from using the road. However, rickshaws and local three-wheelers were being allowed to pass along one side to facilitate transport.

No visible activity from law enforcers was observed in Gopalganj or Tungipara in connection with the blockade.

Meanwhile, the Mar 7, 1971 speech of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was being played over loudspeakers at the blockade sites in the Chowrangi area of the town and at the Nilfa Bazar intersection.